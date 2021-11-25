GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $173.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.50 and last traded at $173.55, with a volume of 2161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.35.

GNNDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

