Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.36. The stock had a trading volume of 770,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

