GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.03.

GFS opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

