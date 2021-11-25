GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.03.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

