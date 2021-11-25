Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.00. 11,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 4,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

