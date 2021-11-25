GHOSTPRISM Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00238294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088683 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

