GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.39. 505,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,472. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

