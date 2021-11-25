GET Protocol (GET) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $205,186.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

