German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

