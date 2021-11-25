Gerard Barron Buys 15,500 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Gerard Barron acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMC shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $180,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

