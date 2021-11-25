Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 32,204 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

