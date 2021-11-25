Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

