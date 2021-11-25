Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,151 Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 547,326 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

