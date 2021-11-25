Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.11. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.