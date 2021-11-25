Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,968 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Montauk Renewables worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.