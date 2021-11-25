Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GENI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

