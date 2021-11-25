Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.