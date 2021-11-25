Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. The company has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.