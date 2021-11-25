Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $843,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 204.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.