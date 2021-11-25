Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 70,281 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

