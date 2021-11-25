General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

