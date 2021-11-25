General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.