GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of GPS traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,080,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,341. GAP has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

