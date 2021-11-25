GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Purchases $108,500.00 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GAN stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.