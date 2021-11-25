Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GANX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

GANX opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.