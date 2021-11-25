FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.34. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

