FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

TD stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

