FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after buying an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

