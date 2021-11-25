FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Reduced by Analyst

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.