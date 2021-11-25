FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

