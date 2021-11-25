FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

TSE EQX opened at C$9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.34.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

