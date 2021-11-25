FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

