Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.76 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Futu stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 5,213,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69. Futu has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

