Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.28. 4,656,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

