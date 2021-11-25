Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $42.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 6.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.69% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

