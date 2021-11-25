Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 295,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

