Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 2,870 at Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,692 ($22.11) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £666.26 million and a PE ratio of 31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,467.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

