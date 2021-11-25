Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Up 0.4%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.57. 2,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several research firms recently commented on FNLPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

