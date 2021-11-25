Franchise Group (FRG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG):

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Franchise Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Franchise Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

9/28/2021 – Franchise Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

FRG stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,494. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

