Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 81.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.