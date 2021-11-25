FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FORM stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

