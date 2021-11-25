Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Downgraded by VTB Capital to “Hold”

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FOVSY opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $83.19 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

