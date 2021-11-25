FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 192,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

