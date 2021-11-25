FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 8,850 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

