FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $492,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,153,266 shares of company stock worth $341,591,446. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

U stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

