FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GRIN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

GRIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

