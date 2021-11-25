FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

