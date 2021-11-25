FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 180,520 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.