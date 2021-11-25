Fluity Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $423,389.33 and approximately $16.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.20 or 0.07506073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.38 or 0.99956235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,537,192 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

