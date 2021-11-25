Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

